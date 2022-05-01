Summer vacations 2022 announced in all schools from May 17 to June 4 in THIS state

File photo

In view of the severe heatwave across the state, the Jharkhand government has declared summer holidays in government schools from May 17 to June 4.

Earlier, the Punjab government has declared summer vacation in all schools from May 14 in view of the severe heatwave scorching the state.

In Jharkhand, in a meeting of the Department of School Education and Literacy, it has been said that teachers will get summer vacation only for two weeks.

Education Secretary Rajesh Sharma informed that according to the annual calendar of schools, summer vacation is to be held in all government schools from May 17 to June 4. In this regard, instructions have been given to all district education officers and district education superintendents.

First-term exam

The first term examination in primary schools of Jharkhand will be held from May 2 to 15. This exam will be taken on an OMR sheet this time in which objective questions will be asked from the students.

Earlier, the state government has revised school timings twice in a span of two weeks in view of the heatwave condition in the state.

“The schools would function from 6 am to 10.30 am instead of 6 am to 12 noon. I have approved the proposal and the notification in this regard would come out in a day or two,” Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto said, adding that the decision was taken in view of reports that students were falling sick in this weather.

