Summer vacations announced for UP schools, details inside

The announcement comes in view of the intense heatwave conditions in the region.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 06:41 AM IST

The Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has announced summer vacations from May 20 in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions. Starting from May 20, the summer vacations for schools affiliated with the UP Board will continue till June 15. 

The Board Secretary issued the order for summer vacations from May 20 to June 15 for all affiliated and recognised schools of the Board in Noida, Lucknow and other UP cities and towns.

The announcement comes amid an intense heatwave prevalent in the region. Before the summer vacation announcement, the school timings had earlier been revised to safeguard children from the heatwave conditions in UP.

(Inputs from IANS)

