Summer vacation 2023: UP, MP, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and other states declare summer break in schools

Various states have decided to start the school vacation soon. Summer break gives students the most time to relax, play, and pick up new interests or skill sets while getting ready for the upcoming academic year, with nearly a month off from class.

Let's look at the dates that many Indian states have announced for their summer vacations:

Kerala

The 2-month summer holiday began on April 2 that would last until the end of May. The summer break for classes 1 through 9 was declared by the minister of education, V Sivankutty. On June 1, the next academic year 2023–24 will start.

West Bengal

West Bengal has started summer vacations from May 2 for its schools, colleges, and institutions. Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister, released a notification in this regard. Due to the extreme heat throughout the state, the summer break has started on May 2 instead of May 24 for students at government-run and aided schools in West Bengal, a senior official was reported as saying by news agency PTI.

Madhya Pradesh

Schools in Madhya Pradesh have declared summer holidays. Schools will be closed from May 1 to June 15. The new academic session 2023-24 has begun on April 17.

Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh State Government has released the school calendar for the summer break. Beginning on May 1, schools will be closed till June 12, announced by S. Suresh Kumar, the Commissioner of School Education. The final day of the academic year 2022–23 is April 30. On June 12, both public and private schools in the state will resume classes.

Tamil Nadu

Schools that use the curriculum of the Tamil Nadu State Board are closed for the next summer break, which starts on April 29. Classes for grades one through five will resume on June 5 and for grades six through twelve on June 1, according to the annual timetable released by the School Education Department in Chennai on April 28.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has recently announced early summer vacation for primary, intermediate, and upper secondary schools of the State Board beginning on April 21, 2023 due to heatwave. According to the directive issued by the School Education Department, schools from different boards may decide to close after taking their curriculum and activities into account. Schools in the state will reopen on June 15 with the exception of Vidarbha. The decision further stated that those in Vidarbha will restart on June 30.

Odisha

All schools and anganwadi facilities will be closed on April 19 and 20 due to the extreme heat condition. The schools to conduct morning classes from 7:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Odisha's summer break was originally scheduled to start on April 19, but this date was amended. The Odisha Department of Education reports that the summer break would run from May 5 to June 18.

Jharkhand

The summer break in Jharkhand will be held from May 21 till June 10. The start of the forthcoming academic year 2023–24 is scheduled for June 12.

Uttar Pradesh

The summer break for Uttar Pradesh's schools will last 40 days this year. The academic calendar predicts that the summer break will span from May 21 to June 20. The education department will issue a separate notification if the dates change.