Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Summer vacation 2023: UP, MP, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and other states declare summer break in schools

Here is the list of Indian states which have announced the dates for their summer vacations

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 09:44 AM IST

Summer vacation 2023: UP, MP, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and other states declare summer break in schools
File photo

Various states have decided to start the school vacation soon. Summer break gives students the most time to relax, play, and pick up new interests or skill sets while getting ready for the upcoming academic year, with nearly a month off from class.

Let's look at the dates that many Indian states have announced for their summer vacations:

Kerala 

The 2-month summer holiday began on April 2 that would last until the end of May. The summer break for classes 1 through 9 was declared by the minister of education, V Sivankutty. On June 1, the next academic year 2023–24 will start.

West Bengal

West Bengal has started summer vacations from May 2 for its schools, colleges, and institutions. Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister, released a notification in this regard. Due to the extreme heat throughout the state, the summer break has started on May 2 instead of May 24 for students at government-run and aided schools in West Bengal, a senior official was reported as saying by news agency PTI. 

Madhya Pradesh

Schools in Madhya Pradesh have declared summer holidays. Schools will be closed from May 1 to June 15. The new academic session 2023-24 has begun on April 17.

Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh State Government has released the school calendar for the summer break. Beginning on May 1, schools will be closed till June 12, announced by S. Suresh Kumar, the Commissioner of School Education. The final day of the academic year 2022–23 is April 30. On June 12, both public and private schools in the state will resume classes.

Tamil Nadu 

Schools that use the curriculum of the Tamil Nadu State Board are closed for the next summer break, which starts on April 29. Classes for grades one through five will resume on June 5 and for grades six through twelve on June 1, according to the annual timetable released by the School Education Department in Chennai on April 28.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has recently announced early summer vacation for primary, intermediate, and upper secondary schools of the State Board beginning on April 21, 2023 due to heatwave. According to the directive issued by the School Education Department, schools from different boards may decide to close after taking their curriculum and activities into account. Schools in the state will reopen on June 15 with the exception of Vidarbha. The decision further stated that those in Vidarbha will restart on June 30.

Odisha

All schools and anganwadi facilities will be closed on April 19 and 20 due to the extreme heat condition. The schools to conduct morning classes from 7:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Odisha's summer break was originally scheduled to start on April 19, but this date was amended. The Odisha Department of Education reports that the summer break would run from May 5 to June 18.

Jharkhand

The summer break in Jharkhand will be held from May 21 till June 10. The start of the forthcoming academic year 2023–24 is scheduled for June 12.

Uttar Pradesh

The summer break for Uttar Pradesh's schools will last 40 days this year. The academic calendar predicts that the summer break will span from May 21 to June 20. The education department will issue a separate notification if the dates change.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, other celebs attend Alanna Panday's Haldi: See gorgeous pics here
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan 2: Most awaited film releases in April 2023
In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in a black embroidered anarkali at Jubilee screening
Kusha Kapila to Ajay Nagar: Meet these 6 highest paid influencers in India
Karan Johar-Priyanka Chopra 'feud': From alleged Bollywood ban to Gauri Khan's 'displeasure', here's all we know
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTPC Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply for 152 posts at careers.ntpc.co.in, check application process here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.