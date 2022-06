Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 06:00 AM IST

Assam Board Class 12 Result 2022

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the Assam Board Class 12 result 2022 today at 9 am through a press conference, soon after the result will be released oline at resultsassam.nic.in for students to check.

The board conducted the Assam HS exams 2022 from March 15 to April 12, 2022.

Assam Board 12th result 2022: Websites

ahsec.nic.in

resultsassam.nic.in

Assam Board Class 12 Result 2022: How to check

Go to the Assam HS result 2022 website, resultsassam.nic.in 2022.

Click on the link 'Assam HS Result 2022'

Enter the student's Roll and Number.

Click on the 'Submit' button.

The AHSEC Assam result 2022 HS will be displayed, download it.

