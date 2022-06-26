Search icon
Assam Class 12 Result 2022 tomorrow: Check details here

Assam Board Class 12 result 2022 will be declared on Monday.

Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 06:14 PM IST

Assam HS Class 12 Result 2022

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is all set to declare the Higher Secondary (HS), Assam Board Class 12 on Monday, June 27 at 9 am. Once released, candidates will be able to check the 12th board result 2022 at the official website- ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in.

Candidates need to use their roll number, registration number, and date of birth to access the HS result 2022. 

The students need to score at least 30 per cent marks in individual papers and in aggregate to pass the HS, 12th exam 2022. The pass percentage trends of last five years were, 2021- 99.18 per cent, 2020- 84.84 per cent, 2019- 82.82 per cent, and 2018- 81.68 per cent.

Around two lakh students appeared in the HS, Class 12 exam 2022 this year. The HS examination ended on April 12. The Assam HS result 2022 will also be available on the websites- assam result.nic.in, seba.nic.in hslc result 2022, schools9.com 2022, sebaresults.in 2022, indiaresults, assam results.nic.in 2022.

