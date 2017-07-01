Headlines

Suggestions from all stakeholders in finalising edu policy:

BJP chief Amit Shah today said suggestions from people working in various fields of education would be considered before finalising a new education policy.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 01, 2017, 11:50 PM IST

BJP chief Amit Shah today said suggestions from people working in various fields of education would be considered before finalising a new education policy.

Speaking to a gathering of people here, he said the government has tried to deal with various aspects of education in the last three years.

"For instance, to eradicate corruption in medical education, we introduced NEET; going one step ahead, the Medical Council of India was reconstituted, final graduation exam is being held at all-India level," Shah said.

The government has also worked on primary, secondary and regional languages, and in the field of research and development, he said.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

