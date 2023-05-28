Search icon
Study at Jamia RCA, where UPSC exam 2021 topper Shruti Sharma took coaching: Know last date, other details

Jamia has extended the last date for RCA application 2023. Read below to know all the important details.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 10:46 PM IST

The last date to fill out the applications for free coaching at Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been extended. The RCA conducts free coaching of the Civil Services (Preliminary cum Main) exam for Minority, SC, ST, and Women candidates. As per the new schedule, the deadline to fill out the JMI RCA application is June 5, 2023. 

UPSC CSE 2021 topper, Shruti Sharma was a student at the RCA JMI and she took coaching from the Jamia Millia free coaching classes. Shruti Sharma secured an All India Rank (AIR) 1 at the UPSC CSE 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the application form at jmicoe.in.

“In continuation of the official notification dated 18.04. 2023, all the aspirants of the Civil Services Coaching Programme 2023 are hereby informed that the Entrance Test of Residential Coaching Academy(RCA) has been rescheduled,” the University in an official notification said. 

RCA Jamia Millia admission 2023: Important dates 

  • Online application live on April 20, 2023
  • Last date for submission of the application form: June 5, 2023
  • Reopening of the portal for editing the application form: June 6, 2023
  • Test: June 18, 2023
  • Paper-1: General Studies(Objective Type Only): 10 am to 12:00 PM
  • Paper-II Essay: 12:00 to 1:00 PM
  • Result of Written Test(tentative): July 18, 2023
  • Interview(Tentative): 22 July to 12 August 2023
  • Final Result(Tentative): 10 August, 2023
  • Last date for completion of admission: August 20, 2023

JMI RCA Exam Date

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University will conduct an entrance examination for the selection of candidates on June 18, 2023. The available seats are 100. Hostel accommodation is compulsory and will be provided to all the admitted students. In case of shortage, hostel seats may be piloted strictly based on merit determined by the entrance test. 

