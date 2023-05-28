Study at Jamia RCA, where UPSC exam 2021 topper Shruti Sharma took coaching: Know last date, other details

Jamia RCA application 2023| Photo: PTI

The last date to fill out the applications for free coaching at Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been extended. The RCA conducts free coaching of the Civil Services (Preliminary cum Main) exam for Minority, SC, ST, and Women candidates. As per the new schedule, the deadline to fill out the JMI RCA application is June 5, 2023.

UPSC CSE 2021 topper, Shruti Sharma was a student at the RCA JMI and she took coaching from the Jamia Millia free coaching classes. Shruti Sharma secured an All India Rank (AIR) 1 at the UPSC CSE 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the application form at jmicoe.in.

“In continuation of the official notification dated 18.04. 2023, all the aspirants of the Civil Services Coaching Programme 2023 are hereby informed that the Entrance Test of Residential Coaching Academy(RCA) has been rescheduled,” the University in an official notification said.

RCA Jamia Millia admission 2023: Important dates

Online application live on April 20, 2023

Last date for submission of the application form: June 5, 2023

Reopening of the portal for editing the application form: June 6, 2023

Test: June 18, 2023

Paper-1: General Studies(Objective Type Only): 10 am to 12:00 PM

Paper-II Essay: 12:00 to 1:00 PM

Result of Written Test(tentative): July 18, 2023

Interview(Tentative): 22 July to 12 August 2023

Final Result(Tentative): 10 August, 2023

Last date for completion of admission: August 20, 2023

JMI RCA Exam Date

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University will conduct an entrance examination for the selection of candidates on June 18, 2023. The available seats are 100. Hostel accommodation is compulsory and will be provided to all the admitted students. In case of shortage, hostel seats may be piloted strictly based on merit determined by the entrance test.