EDUCATION
The Indian Institute of Technology Indore has reached a significant milestone in its 2024–25 placement season, with the highest package offered exceeding Rs 1 crore per annum twice, surpassing the highest package from the previous year. This accomplishment underscores the institute's increasing recognition among leading employers worldwide.
The placement season, which began on December 1, 2024, has drawn over 130 companies from diverse sectors such as IT, core engineering, consulting, energy, semiconductors, banking, and infrastructure. There was a notable increase in core sector participation, providing opportunities that align with the institute's academic strengths.
Approximately 85% of the B.Tech students have been placed, with nearly 400 job offers made to date. The average salary increased by 13%, reaching Rs 27 lakh per annum, reflecting the growing industry valuation of IIT Indore students. The institute anticipates further improvements in these figures as the placement season progresses.
Apart from placements, several students from the graduating batch have got admission to premier international institutions for advanced studies. Some have also opted for entrepreneurial ventures, highlighting the diverse ambitions within the student community.
IIT Indore Director Prof. Suhas Joshi, said, "We are proud to see IIT Indore students achieving such excellent placement results. This year’s record reflects their dedication, technical competence, and adaptability. Our efforts in strengthening industry connections and hands-on learning are bearing fruit. Students are making their mark not just in India, but around the world. We are committed to continuing this momentum."
"This year witnessed a significant increase in the number and diversity of companies recruiting at IIT Indore. Notably, a large number of core engineering firms participated, offering a wide array of job roles to students. This expansion in participating companies reflects the growing recognition of IIT Indore graduates' capabilities across various industries," said IOT Indore PRO Sunil Kumar.
Who were the top recruiters
Leading companies such as Google, Databricks, Quadeye, Goldman Sachs, DE Shaw, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, BPCL, HPCL, BEL, C-DOT, L&T, Mathworks, Jindal Stainless, ICICI Bank, HCL, Accenture, Deloitte, BNY Mellon, Mesh, ZS Associates, Optum, BlackRock, Samsung, PayTM, and Rashmi Group actively recruited from IIT Indore, showcaising the high value placed on its graduates.
Meanwhile, in 2024, an e-commerce company had offered an annual salary of Rs 1 crore to a student of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, an official said.
This was the highest annual package offered during the final placement round of this session at IIM-I, the official said.
"One of our students has bagged the highest salary package of Rs 1 crore during the final placement period of this session. This student has been offered a job in the sales and marketing department by a company in the e-commerce industry. The offer is for domestic placement," the official said.
