Students of Classes 10 and 12 to mark 75% compulsory attendance: CBSE mandates requirements for board exams eligibility

EDUCATION
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has now made changes for students appearing in classes 10 and 12. It has made the eligibility criteria for seeking admission in board classes. The Board has now made strict compliance for students to allow them to write their board exams.
The CBSE, in a circular released on September 15, Monday, clarified that the board operates with a regular schooling model in which exams are given physically. Therefore, it has introduced these guidelines to ensure accountability, transparency, discipline, and proper implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
-Two-year programme:
CBSE has officially turned classes 10 and 12 into two-year programmes. This model combines classes 9 and 10 together to form a single course for the Class 10 exam and does the same for classes 11 and 12, as their courses are too combined to form a bigger course for the Class 12 exam. CBSE has also warned students who attempt to take shortcuts, like taking late admission or skipping foundation classes, as doing so will disqualify them.
-Internal assessment:
Internal assessment has been made mandatory and linked directly to students’ results. The Board has made it a two-year process. The students are now bound to attend schools regularly not doing so will result in their placement in the 'Essential Repeat' category.
-Attendance:
CBSE has made 75% attendance compulsory. The remaining 25% is relaxed only in extreme cases like severe illness, family bereavement, or national-level sports/cultural events. However, these will be accepted only with proper documentation.
-Subjects:
- Class 10 students can only opt for two additional subjects, and Class 12 students can choose one. These subjects should be studied for two years.
-Subjects for which schools have no trained teachers will be denied.