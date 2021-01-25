PSEB makes THIS big announcement for students appearing for exams

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has come out with a major announcement for the students who will be appearing for the board exams in the state. The PSEB said that the students will be required to appear physically for their exam papers. Besides, the PSEB has also released the date sheet of the exams for classes 5, 8, 10, and 12.

The exams for the fifth grade will take place between March 16 and March 23, said PSEB Controller JR Mehrok. He further said that the exams for class 8 will be conducted between March 22 and April 7.

The exams for class 10 will be held from April 9 to May 1 and that of class 12 will take place between March 22 and April 27, he said.

The nodal officers will be appointed in every district while COVID-19 safety protocols will be maintained in the exam centres, said Mehrok.

It is reported that a physical distance of two yards will be enforced between students. The students will have to get their temperature checked before they are allowed inside the exam centre too. As for the students who test positive for coronavirus, they will be allowed to take the exam physically on a later date.

More than 22,500 exam centres are being set up for 2.15 lakh students in the state appearing for the exams of class 5. Similarly, around 3.09 lakh students and 3.36 lakh students will be appearing for the exams of class 8 and class 10 respectively. The government is setting up 2,614 exam centres for conducting class 10 Board exams.

For more than 3.10 lakh students of class 12, 2,281 exam centres have been set up as well.

The Punjab government led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had earlier reopened all schools after they stayed closed for many months in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.