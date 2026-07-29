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Student hacks IIT Kanpur website after admission rejection, says, 'All I need is a fair chance'; Know how institute responded

The message triggered concern at IIT Kanpur and reignited discussions on cybersecurity skills, ethical hacking, and appropriate ways to showcase technical talent.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 01:07 PM IST

Student hacks IIT Kanpur website after admission rejection, says, 'All I need is a fair chance'; Know how institute responded
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI)
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What began as an admission rejection has turned into a cybersecurity issue at IIT Kanpur. A student who failed to secure a seat in the B.Tech Cyber Security programme allegedly breached parts of the institute’s website and posted a note asking for a chance to showcase his abilities.

Student seeks 'fair chance'

His note read, “Site is Hacked. All I Need is Just a Fair Chance”.

"Apparently I am good enough to bring down this site, but I wasn't good enough to be shortlisted for the cypher programme. I wasn't given chance to show my ability at hackathon," he wrote further.

The message triggered concern at IIT Kanpur and reignited discussions on cybersecurity skills, ethical hacking, and appropriate ways to showcase technical talent.

How did IIT Kanpur responded to the incident?

An FIR was initially being considered against the student. However, Director Professor Manindra Agrawal opted for a different route. Rather than taking immediate legal action, the institute decided to evaluate the student’s cybersecurity capabilities and called him for a technical assessment.

"The admission process for this academic session has already concluded, so admission is not possible now. However, we will invite the student to the institute, assess his technical skills through a proper test and, if he proves his competence, give him an opportunity in the next admission cycle," Agrawal said.

When did the incident take place?

It all reportedly started when the student didn’t get a seat in IIT Kanpur’s new Cyber Security B.Tech programme. Frustrated, he allegedly broke into parts of the IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras websites.

After that, he posted screenshots of the hack on X and Reddit, saying his goal was to prove his technical ability, not to harm anything.

He also mentioned that he had submitted documents and paid fees, but wasn’t allowed to join the hackathon and didn’t get selected for the course.

IIT Kanpur responded by saying that unauthorised access is against the law and isn’t the right way to show talent. Officials said they will help the student understand ethical hacking and responsible cybersecurity.

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