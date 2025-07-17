Student from this college bags record-breaking salary package of Rs 1.45 crore first time in 25 years, not IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIM Ahmedabad, it is...

The convocation, which took place on July 8, was a significant event for the institute, with 372 students graduating from various programs such as iMTech, MTech, MSc in Digital Society, MSc by Research, and PhD.

A student from the Integrated MTech program at the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) has secured an annual package of Rs 1.45 crore, setting a new record in the institute's 25-year history. This placement, finalised before the silver jubilee convocation, highlights IIIT-B's increasing prominence in technology education.

Who attended convocation?

The convocation, which took place on July 8, was a significant event for the institute, with 372 students graduating from various programs such as iMTech, MTech, MSc in Digital Society, MSc by Research, and PhD. The event was attended by notable figures, including IISc Director Prof. Govindan Rangarajan, Microsoft Research India MD Dr. Venkat Padmanabhan, and IIIT-B Chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan.

Record breaking packages received by the students

This year's placement season saw impressive results overall, exceeding the headline figures. Fourteen students received annual offers exceeding Rs 60 lakh, 67 students surpassed the Rs 40 lakh mark, and over 180 students secured packages above Rs 20 lakh per annum.

The event also recognised academic and entrepreneurial achievements. Valipireddy Pranathi, Monjoy Narayan Choudhury, and Sookthi Bhat Kav were awarded gold medals, while Ananda Prakash Verma was honoured with the Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Established in 1998, IIIT-Bangalore has evolved into a leading tech institute in India, recognised for its industry-ready talent and consistent placement success. The record-breaking placement results and the silver jubilee milestone underscore its significant impact.

IIT Bhopal's record breaking package

Earlier, IIT Bhopal made headlines for its exceptional placement outcomes. This year, five students secured annual packages exceeding Rs 1 crore, setting a new record for the institute.

With its strong reputation, IIT Indore is a top choice for employers. This year, it attracted over 150 reputable companies, including public sector undertakings, from various sectors such as IT, core engineering, fintech, automobile, energy, environment, consulting, banking, semiconductors, and construction.

Employees from IIT Indore have reportedly received an average salary package increment of 13%, bringing the average to Rs 27 lakh per annum. These figures highlight the skills, expertise, and future prospects of IIT Indore graduates across various industries.