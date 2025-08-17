Struggling with Job Interviews? Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has the perfect answer to ‘why should we hire you’

During job interviews, it is commonly asked, “Why should we hire you?" and “What are your salary expectations?" Now, you can use Bill Gates', Microsoft co-founder, tips to crack interviews and get your dream job.

In a unique role-playing exercise, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates transformed into a young college dropout, simulating the experience of a junior software engineer seeking his first job at Microsoft. This mock interview allowed Gates to face challenging questions, offering insights into navigating today's competitive job market.

In 2020, during NBA star Stephen Curry’s YouTube series ‘State of Inspiration’, Gates answered to perfection questions such as “Why should we hire you?" and “What are your salary expectations?"

During the session, Gates, in character, was interviewed for a software engineering position at Microsoft. This provided a rare glimpse into how a highly successful entrepreneur approaches critical interview questions and the advice he gives to those starting their careers.

What are your salary expectations? Bill Gates tips for salary negotiation

A common and often challenging question in job interviews concerns salary expectations. In the mock interview, when asked about his desired salary, Gates didn't provide a specific number. Instead, he offered a strategic approach to navigating this sensitive part of job negotiations.

Gates highlighted the importance of aligning compensation expectations with the company's long-term objectives and vision. He showcased his belief in the value of calculated risk. He stated, "I hope the option package is good. I'm able to take a risk, and I think the company has a great future, so I prefer to get stock options even more than cash compensation.”

By prioritizing stock options over immediate cash, Gates demonstrated his confidence in the company’s future growth, connecting his financial success with the company’s long-term achievements. This approach not only showed commitment but also positioned him as a forward-thinking individual with a vested interest in the company’s success.

Furthermore, Gates strategically reinforced his position by mentioning, “I hear some other companies are paying a lot.” This comment was a strategic move in the negotiation process, implying that Gates was a desirable candidate. By referencing other companies’ offers, he communicated his value without explicitly stating a salary demand, highlighting the importance of negotiating on a broader, more strategic level. This thoughtful approach is a critical lesson for job seekers, teaching them to negotiate with confidence and align their compensation expectations with their professional aspirations.

“Why should we hire you?" Bill Gates tips for one of the toughest questions asked during job interviews

Another standard question that Gates addressed in his mock interview was, “Why should we hire you?” This question can significantly impact a candidate’s prospects, as it demands a balance of self-promotion and humility. Gates’ response demonstrated how to effectively showcase one’s strengths while acknowledging areas of growth and improvement.

He started by discussing his technical expertise, saying, “You should look at the codes that I've written. I write software programs way beyond any classes that I've taken. I think I've gotten better over time, so take a look at how ambitious I've been there.”

By focusing on his personal growth as a software engineer, Gates emphasised his commitment to continuous improvement, a key trait that recruiters value. He also touched on his ability to collaborate effectively with others, saying, “I do think I can work well with people. I might criticize their code a little harshly, but overall, I like to be on a team.”

In his answer, Gates skillfully balanced acknowledging his technical skills and demonstrating emotional intelligence by recognizing the importance of teamwork. His response highlighted how personal ambition and the ability to work well with others are equally essential for success in a team-oriented role. Gates also emphasized the value of having “ambitious goals” and thinking ahead about the future—qualities that are often sought after in candidates at top tech companies.

What are your weaknesses? Bill Gates tips on being honest in job interview

When asked what his weaknesses were, he said that he was not natural at sales or marketing, but stressed that he would rather put his focus on product creation and definition.

His honesty showed that being open in an interview can actually make you look more confident — as long as you clearly explain the value you can offer to the company.

Bill Gates’ mock interview provides a masterclass in job interview techniques and strategies. His responses offer timeless advice that can benefit job seekers at any stage of their career. Gates teaches us that salary expectations should be considered in the context of the company’s vision and that negotiating for equity in the form of stock options can demonstrate confidence in the company’s future. His handling of the “Why should we hire you?” question exemplifies how to showcase technical expertise, self-awareness, and collaboration skills in a balanced, thoughtful manner.