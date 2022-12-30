CBSE, ICSCE, WB, TN, Maharashtra: Check state-wise list of board exam 2023 dates

List of state-wise board exam 2023 dates | Photo: PTI

It is that time of the year again when all students, teachers and parents are waiting for various state and national boards to release the dates for board exams. This year, many boards have already released the dates for class 10, 12 board exam 2023.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 date sheet was released yesterday (December 29). As per the schedule, the CBSE Board Exam for classes 10, and 12 will begin on February 15. Candidates who registered to appear for the CBSE Board Exam 2023 can check the complete schedule here.

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Class 10 exams will be held from 27 February and ISC Class 12 will be held from 13 February. The date sheet for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 board exams 2023 has been released on the official website-- cisce.org.

West Bengal

The West Bengal class 10, 12 board exam 2023 is scheduled to begin on April 2, however, the WB Board exam dates can be postponed to begin from March 7 due to JEE Main.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government (TNDGE) has also released the datasheet for SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams at the official website-- dge.tn.gov.in. Tamil Nadu class 10 exam will be held between April 6 to 20 and class 12 exams will be conducted between March 13 and April 3. Check more details here

Rajasthan

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER/RBSE) is expected to release the Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 exam dates soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check it on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Gujarat

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is expected to release the timetable for Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 soon at the official website-- gseb.org.

Andhra Pradesh

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the datesheet for AP inter 1st year and 2nd-year examination 2023. Concerned candidates can check the timetable for AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year exams from the official website-- bie.ap.gov.in. Click here for more details.

Karnataka

The Class 10 board exam dates 2023 have been released for Kerala Board at the official website-- sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Chhatisgarh

Chhattisgarh Board of School Education (CGBSE) has released the date sheet for CGBSE 2023 class 10, 12 today (December 16) at the official website-- cgbse.nic.in. According to the date sheet, the class 10 board exam 2023 will begin on March 2, 2023, and will end on March 24, 2023. The Chattisgarh Class 12, 2023 exam will start on March 1, 2023, and it will end on March 31, 2023. See more details here

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra board exams for class 10 students will be conducted from March 15 to April 4. For class 12, the exams will be conducted from March 4 to April 30.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the date sheet for Madhya Pradesh Board exam 2023 for classes 10th and 12th. MP Board 2023 Class 10, 12 exams will be conducted from February 13. The practical exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from February 13 to 28, and the theory exam will be from March 1–31, 2023. Read more here.