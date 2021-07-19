State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2021: Government job vacancies for CHO posts -Details here

State Health Society, Bihar has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Community Health Officer. The recruitment is for six months certificate in Community Health under National Health Mission for GNM/ B.Sc. Nursing under National Health Mission for July 2021 and January 20 session.

On appointment as CHO will get a remuneration of Rs 25000 per month plus a sum of Rs 15000 as incentive measured against indicators subject to the approval of NHM. The course will be run by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

Bihar CHO Application was started on: July 16, 2021 at 10.00 AM

Last date to apply for the same is July 29, 2021 (6.00 PM)

Last Date of Payment of Fees is July 29, 2021 (6:00 PM)

Category-wise vacancy

The recruitment is for a total of 2,100 vacancies for the post of Community Health Officers. Out of 2100 total posts, 1,050 is for July 2021 session and 1,050 is for January 2022 session. The vacancy is as per the current reservation policy of the Bihar Government.

Unreserved- 443

UR(F)- 238

Economically Weaker Section - 134

EWS(F) - 61

Most Backward Class - 321

MBC(F) - 146

Scheduled class- 357

SC(F) - 119

Backward class-137

BC(F)- 73

ST- 11

Scheduled Tribe (F)- 6

Women of Backward Class- 54

Essential Qualification: Working regular Staff Nurse, GNM/B.Sc. Nursing under Govt. of Bihar or Working contractual Staff Nurse/GNM/B.Sc. Nursing under NHM/ Govt. of Bihar or fresh GNM/B.Sc. Nursing

