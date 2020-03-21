State board exams in Maharashtra, WB cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak: List of school exams postponed

As the nation reels from the coronavirus outbreak, cases multiplying at a tremendous rate each day, the Centre and the state governments are working in tandem to put further restrictions on the movement of citizens-especially students of schools and colleges-cancelling or postponing examinations to further contain the spread of the virus through social distancing.

Here is the list of exams postponed/cancelled in view of the current pandemic:

1. All exams from class 1 to 8 are cancelled. All students will be promoted without any examination. Meanwhile, exams for class 9 & 11 will be conducted after April 15, 2020, Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad said. The examination of Mahrashtra's Class 10 geography paper, which was scheduled for Monday, has been postponed. The next date of the examination will be decided after March 31, she further added.. Maharashtra. The state board exams stand postponed at this moment of time till further orders

2. In West Bengal, the state government has postponed the Higher Secondary Examination, in wake of COVID-19. All exams are suspended till 27th April. Dates of rescheduling will be fixed after 15th April.

3. Meanwhile, in Telangana, the high court there ordered Telangana State Board of Secondary Education to postpone all papers that are scheduled to be held from 23rd March 2020 to 31st March 2020.

4. In Kerala, the government has decided to postpone SSLC / 10th Class and Plus Two i.e. Class 12 Exams. University and school level examinations have also been postponed by the board.

5. Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has postponed the GUJCET 2020 exam. The Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2020 is a state-level entrance exam which was to be held on 31st March 2020 taken by candidates for entry into engineering and pharmacy programmes.

6. Punjab School Examination Board i.e. PSEB has postponed the exam for all the pending papers for both 10th and 12th Class students. Punjab Board has postponed all the exams that were scheduled to be held between 20th March 2020 and 31st March 2020 in the view of the outbreak.

7. Chhattisgarh Board has also decided to postpone the on-going CGBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020 until 31st March 2020. After the delay, students who had papers left after 20th March will now have to appear for those exams after 31st March 2020.

8. The Madhya Pradesh Board has cancelled examinations for 10th and 12th standard examinations. Th exams have been postponed until March 31, 2020.

9. Meanwhile, ICSE has postponed board exams in view of the outbreak. The board announced its decision to cancel all exams scheduled until March 31.

10. The Human Resource Development Ministry (HRD) has directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to postpone exams till March 31.