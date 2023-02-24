Search icon
State Bank of India SCO Recruitment 2023: New vacancy announced for SBI Specialist Cadre Officer, CTC up to Rs 20 lakhs

Interested candidates can apply at sbi.co.in/careers and sbi.co.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

State Bank of India SCO Recruitment 2023: New vacancy announced for SBI Specialist Cadre Officer, CTC up to Rs 20 lakhs
The State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications for Specialist Cadre Officer posts on a contract basis. Interested candidates can apply at sbi.co.in/careers and sbi.co.in. However, This SBI recruitment drive will fill 1 vacant post. The last date to apply is March 15, 2023. 

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Senior Executive (Statistics): 01 posts
  • Place: AML/CFT, Jaipur
  • CTC Range: Rs.15 to 20 lakhs per annum

Eligibility Criteria: Post Graduation in (Statistics/Maths/Economics) in First Division (60%) with working experience in R&Python, Sequel. Preference will be given to B. Tech (IT/CS), P.G. Diploma in Computer or PGDC and MIS.

How to apply: Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on the SBI website bank.sbi/careers OR sbi.co.in/careers and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.

Selection process: The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview, followed by CTC negotiation

State Bank of India SCO Recruitment 2023: Notification

