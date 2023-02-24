State Bank of India SCO Recruitment 2023: New vacancy announced for SBI Specialist Cadre Officer, CTC up to Rs 20 lakhs

File photo

The State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications for Specialist Cadre Officer posts on a contract basis. Interested candidates can apply at sbi.co.in/careers and sbi.co.in. However, This SBI recruitment drive will fill 1 vacant post. The last date to apply is March 15, 2023.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Senior Executive (Statistics): 01 posts

Place: AML/CFT, Jaipur

CTC Range: Rs.15 to 20 lakhs per annum

Eligibility Criteria: Post Graduation in (Statistics/Maths/Economics) in First Division (60%) with working experience in R&Python, Sequel. Preference will be given to B. Tech (IT/CS), P.G. Diploma in Computer or PGDC and MIS.

How to apply: Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on the SBI website bank.sbi/careers OR sbi.co.in/careers and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.

Selection process: The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview, followed by CTC negotiation

State Bank of India SCO Recruitment 2023: Notification