State Bank of India news: SBI SCO 2021 result declared today, here's how to check at sbi.co.in

In major news for those seeking employment in banks, the State Bank of India (SBI) has released the result of the Specialist Cadre Officer Exam 2021 for the Manager Credit Procedures post today (February 18). The candidates who appeared for recruitment in the SBI can check the results for their review on the official website: sbi.co.in.

It should be noted that the SBI SCO Result 2021 is going to be declared in the form of a PDF document. The candidates can review their result against their roll numbers on the selection list, which is going to be available on the official website of the SBI.

To check the results, the candidates should note that the selection list of the SBI SCO exam 2021 is in the descending order on the basis of the scores of the interviews. Where more than one candidate scored the cut-off marks in the list, these candidates are ranked in descending order of their age.

Here are the steps you should follow to check the SBI SCO Results 2021 online:

-The candidates should first visit the official website of the SBI: sbi.co.in

-The candidates can then click on the option of 'Join SBI' followed by 'Current Openings'

-The candidates can check their result by clicking on the link for 'Recruitment of specialist cadre officers in SBI on a permanent basis – manager (credit procedures)'

-On the new window tab, the candidates can download the SBI SCO Result 2021 for checking

-The candidates are advised to take a printout of their SBI SCO admit card for future use

Those candidates who get selected through the SBI SCO result 2021 will get the profile of monitoring performance of various products, tracking best practices, and exploring product solutions.

The SBI had conducted the SCO exam 2021 against the advertisement number CRPD/SCO/2020-21/27.