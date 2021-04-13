State Bank of India news: Apply online for 67 SBI Pharmacist posts in clerical cadre - Check details

The State Bank of India has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist under the Clerical cadre on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the career page of the official website of State Bank of India at sbi.co.in/careers. The last date for the submission of the form is May 3, 2021.

The SBI recruitment drive is to fill up 67 posts in the bank.

SBI Pharmacist Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 13 March 2021

Last Date of Application - 03 May 2021

SBI Pharmacist Exam Date - 23 May 2021

SBI Pharmacist Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Educational qualification

The candidates must have passed SSC or its equivalent examination and minimum Diploma in Pharmacy (D Pharma) from a recognised university or board

OR

The candidates must have a degree in pharmacy (BPharma/MPharma/Pharma D) or any equivalent degree in Pharmacy from any recognised university.

Work experience

A candidate must be able to give first-aid treatment independently in accidents. In case of having Diploma in Pharmacy, a candidate must have three years of experience as a pharmacist or a compounder. In case of having B.Pharma/M.Pharma/Pharma D or equivalent degree, a candidate must have one year of experience as a pharmacist or a compounder.

Age limit

The candidate should be below 30 years of age.

Steps to apply for SBI Pharmacist Recruitment 2021:

Visit SBI career page at sbi.co.in/careers

Go to ‘Join SBI’ — ‘Current Openings’

Click on the apply online link for the Pharmacist post

Proceed with new registration and register on the portal

Fill application form, upload documents

Pay fee and submit application form

Download form and take a printout.

SBI Pharmacist Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of written tests and interviews.

SBI Pharmacist Recruitment 2021: Application fees

The application fee is Rs. 750 for General, OBC, EWS candidates.

No fees for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates.

