In a big announcement, the Delhi government has now brought a major change to school education system. The Directorate of Education have issued a circular revising minimum age for admission in,,,, starting from 2026.

In a big announcement, the Delhi government has now brought a major change to school education system. Starting from 2026, a uniform minimum age of six years for admission to class 1 will be implemented by the Directorate of Education.

"A child may be admitted to Class I only upon completion of six years of age from academic session 2026–27 onwards," reads the circular signed by director of education Veditha Reddy.

Restructuring of foundational stages



In a circular, Directorate of Education has announced the restructuring of the foundational stage of school education in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

From session 2026-2027, the foundational stage will now include three years of pre-primary education. The stages include, Nursery (above 3 years and more), lower kindergarten (above 4 years and mor) and upper kindergarten (above 5 years and more). The nomenclature is flexible. This aligns with 5+3+3+4 structure recommended under the NEP, replacing 10+2 sytem. In this foundational educational system is given more importance.

All government, government-aided and recognized unaided private schools have to comply with the revised age criteria. However, Directorate of general has also invited suggestions and inputs from stakeholders, including parents, teachers, students, the school management, subject experts, professionals, scholars and members of the public, before July 10 or can be mailed to schoolbranchnep@gmail.com.