SSC Exam 2023 datesheet OUT: Check CSHL, CGL exam dates, other details here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC Exam 2023 datesheet on the official website -- ssc.nic.in. The schedule has been shared for the following examinations - Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021 (Skill Test), Combined Higher Secondary Examination 2021 (Skill Test), Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2022 (Skill Test).

The Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (Skill Test) has been scheduled between January 4 to 5, 2023, and the Combined Higher Secondary Examination 2021 (Skill Test) will be held on January 6, 2023.

The Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2022 will be conducted from January 10, 2023, to February 14. The Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2022 (Skill Test) will be held from February 15, 2023, to February 16.

SSC has recently announced the final marks for the Assam Rifles Examinations, 2021 for constable (GD) posts in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD). Candidates can view their marks at the SSC official website till December 7.

The Assam Rifles exam was conducted from November 16 to December 15, 2021. The Computer Based Test (CBT) results were released on March 25 this year. Candidates who passed the written exam were invited to take the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Physical Standard Test (PST).

The PET, PST results were declared on August 12, and those who passed went on to take the Detailed Medical Examination. On November 7, the Review Medical Examination (RME) results were announced.