SSC Constable GD 2022: Revised vacancy list released at ssc.nic.in, all details here

SSC Costable GD Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised vacancies list for SSC Constable GD 2022 recruitment. Candidates who have applied for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2022 can check the vacancies list through the official site of SSC-- ssc.nic.in.

Through the SSC recruitment 2022 drive, a total of 45284 posts of Constables will be filled out of which 40274 male candidates, 4835 female candidates and 175 posts for NCB. As per the vacancies list, 20765 posts will be filled in BSF, 5914 posts in CISF, 11169 posts in CRPF, 2167 posts in SSB, 1787 posts in ITBP, 3153 posts in AR, 154 posts in SSF.

The registration process for the examination will conclude on November 30. Candidates must have successfully completed the Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognised Board or University to apply for the examination.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 and 23 on January 1, 2023. Earlier, the number of vacancies to be filled through this recruitment drive was 24369. The number of vacancies has increased.