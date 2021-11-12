Staff Selection Commission releases admit card for GD Constable for 7 regions - Direct link here

The commission will conduct the SSC GD Constable and Rifleman exam online from November 16 to December 15, 2021

The Staff Selection Commission has released its admit card for the post of SSC GD Constable and Rifleman exam in the Southern Region, Eastern Region, Madhya Pradesh, North Western Region, North Eastern Region, Central Region and Western Region.

Candidates who are eligible for the exam can download their hall ticket from these websites according to the region that they belong to - sscsr.gov.in, sscer.org, sscmpr.org, www.sscnwr.org, sscner.org.in,ssc-cr.org and sscwr.net.

The commission will conduct the SSC GD Constable and Rifleman exam online from November 16 to December 15, 2021. To download the SSC Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials



Links for position and region-wise admit cards:

- SSC Southern Region: SSC SR GD Constable Admit Card 2021 - http://www.sscsr.gov.in

- SSC Eastern Region: SSC ER GD Constable Admit Card 2021 - http://www.sscer.org

- SSC North Eastern Region: SSC NER GD Constable Admit Card 2021 - http://www.sscner.org.in

- SSC Western Region: SSC WR GD Constable Admit Card 2021 - http://www.sscwr.net

- SSC Central Region: SSC CR GD Constable Admit Card 2021 - http://www.ssc-cr.org

- SSC North Western Region: SSC NWR GD Constable Admit Card 2021 - http://www.sscnwr.org

- SSC North Region: SSC NR GD Constable Admit Card 2021 (Yet to be released) - http://www.ssscnr.net.in

- SSC Kerala Karnataka Region: SSC KKR GD Constable Admit Card 2021 (Yet to be released) - https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Here's how you can download these admit cards:

- Visit the official website of your SSC Region

- Click on the admit card link and fill in the required details and submit

- The admit card will appear on the screen. You can then download it and take a printout