SSSB Punjab result for Patwari Prelims exam declared on sssb.punjab.gov.in â€“ Direct link

Subordinate Service Selection Board (SSSB), Punjab has declared SSSB Patwari, Zilladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk Prelims Result 2021 on August 21, 2021. A total of 173188 candidates have qualified for the exam and can appear for Stage II examinations. Candidates can check the result on the official website of SSSB Punjab, sssb.punjab.gov.in. The SSSB Punjab exam for Patwari, Ziladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk was held on August 8, 2021.

The Stage 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 5, 2021.

Steps to download Prelims result

Step 1: Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Click here to view FINAL ANSWER KEY and RESULT for the Written Examination held on 08.08.2021 for the Post of Patwari, Ziladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk” link

Step 3: Click on “Result (Preliminary) of Patwari”

Step 4: Check your result appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print for future use

The prelims examination was conducted at 570 exam centres across the state and around 2.5 lakh students have appeared for the exam.

Punjab SSSB Patwari, Zilladar, IBC result: Click here