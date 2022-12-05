Kerala SSLC Board Exam 2023 datesheet OUT at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in: Check all important details here

Kerala SSLC Board Exam 2023 date sheet released | Photo: PTI

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the datesheet for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10th board exam 2023. Candidates who will appear for the Kerala class 10 board exam 2023 can check the Kerala SSLC timetable from the official website-- sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC or Class 10 final examinations 2023 will begin on March 9 and will continue till 29, 2022. More than 4.5 lakh students have registered to appear for the SSLC public examination this year.

The Kerala Board practical exam will be held between February 1 to February 25, 2023. The mock tests for Kerala 10 Board Exam 2023 will be conducted between February 27 and March 3, 2023. The Kerala SSLC 2023 will be conducted between 9:30 am to 11:15 am.

The Class 10 board exam will start with the First language paper, Part 1: Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada/Urdu/Gujarati/Additional English/Additional Hindi/ Sanskrit (academic)/ Sanskrit Oriental/Arabic (academic)/Arabic Oriental and will conclude with First language, Part 2: Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada/Special English/Fisheries Science/Arabic Oriental second paper/Sanskrit Oriental second paper. The Kerala SSLC 2023 will be conducted between 9:30 am to 11:15 am.