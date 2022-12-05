Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Kerala SSLC Board Exam 2023 datesheet OUT at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in: Check all important details here

Kerala SSLC Board Exam 2023 datesheet has been released at the official website-- sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 08:14 PM IST

Kerala SSLC Board Exam 2023 datesheet OUT at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in: Check all important details here
Kerala SSLC Board Exam 2023 date sheet released | Photo: PTI

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the datesheet for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10th board exam 2023. Candidates who will appear for the Kerala class 10 board exam 2023 can check the Kerala SSLC timetable from the official website-- sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. 

Kerala SSLC or Class 10 final examinations 2023 will begin on March 9 and will continue till 29, 2022. More than 4.5 lakh students have registered to appear for the SSLC public examination this year.

The Kerala Board practical exam will be held between February 1 to February 25, 2023. The mock tests for Kerala 10 Board Exam 2023 will be conducted between February 27 and March 3, 2023. The Kerala SSLC 2023 will be conducted between 9:30 am to 11:15 am. 

Read: CBSE Board Exams 2023 datesheet expected THIS month for class 10, 12 exams at cbse.gov.in

The Class 10 board exam will start with the First language paper, Part 1: Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada/Urdu/Gujarati/Additional English/Additional Hindi/ Sanskrit (academic)/ Sanskrit Oriental/Arabic (academic)/Arabic Oriental and will conclude with First language, Part 2: Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada/Special English/Fisheries Science/Arabic Oriental second paper/Sanskrit Oriental second paper. The Kerala SSLC 2023 will be conducted between 9:30 am to 11:15 am. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's palatial home featuring swanky living room, bedroom and more
Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily
In pics: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya tie the knot in dreamy ceremony
Start your mornings with green tea: Check out 5 healthy advantages
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI PO prelims Admit Cards 2022 released at sbi.co.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.