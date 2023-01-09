Search icon
SSC Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' result 2022 OUT: How and where to see here

SSC Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' result 2022 has been declared at ssc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 07:31 PM IST

SSC Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result for the Computer Based Exam of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their SSC Stenographer Grade C and D result 2022 from the official website at ssc.nic.in. The SSC Grade 'C' and 'D' exams were conducted on November 17 and 18, 2022. 

As many as 13100 candidates have provisionally qualified to appear for the Skill Test of SSC Stenographer Grade 'C' Recruitment Exam 2022. For SSC Stenographer Grade 'D' Recruitment Exam 2022 47246 candidates have qualified. The skill test for the qualified candidates will be conducted on February 15 and 16, 2023 (tentatively). 

The marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission on January 25, 2023. This facility will be available till February 2023.

SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’, ‘D result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the result tab
  • Next, click on the Stenographers Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination 2022 result link
  • A pdf will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and take the printout for future reference.
