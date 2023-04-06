SSC Stenographer Grade C & D skill test to be re-conducted soon, check notification and revised dates here

File photo

The Staff Selection Commission has released an important notification regarding the re-conduct of the Stenographer Grade C and D Examination, 2022 Skill Tests. The skill test for Stenographer Grade C& D will be held on April 25 and April 26.

The SSC initially scheduled the Stenographer Grade C and D Examination Skill Tests for February 15 and 16, 2023. However, after receiving numerous candidate complaints and comments from the Commission's regional offices regarding the technical issues encountered during the Skill Test on February 15, 2023, the Commission rescheduled the test for March 10, 2023.

"The Commission had conducted the Skill Tests of Stenographer Grade C & D Examination, 2022 on 15th and 16th February 2023, but keeping in view the large number of complaints received from the candidates and feedback received from Regional Offices of the Commission regarding the technical glitches faced during the conduct of Skill Test on 15.02.2023, the Commission had reconducted the said test on 10.03.2023," the official notification reads.

These tests will now be conducted on 25th April 2023 for Stenographer Grade C & D (Hindi) and on 26th for Stenographer Grade C & D (English).

Official Notification