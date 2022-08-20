Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

SSC Stenographer Exam 2022: Registration begins today for Stenographer C, D exam at ssc.nic.in, details here

SSC Stenographer C & D Exam 2022 registration process begins today on August 20 and will end on September 5, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 01:27 PM IST

SSC Stenographer Exam 2022: Registration begins today for Stenographer C, D exam at ssc.nic.in, details here
File photo

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released notification for SSC Stenographer C & D Exam 2022 on August 20, 2022. The registration process for SSC Stenographer C & D Exam 2022 begins today August 20 and will end on September 5, 2022. Candidates can apply for Stenographer Grade C & D Examination, 2022 through the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

SSC Stenographer Exam 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have done Class 12 from a recognised Board or University. The age limit for candidates applying for Grade C should be between 18 to 30 years and Grade D should be between 18 to 27 years.

Opening date of application: August 20, 2022
Closing date of application: September 5, 2022
Last date for payment through Challan: September 6, 2022
Date of window for application form correction: September 7, 2022

How to apply: Applications are required to be submitted in online mode only at the official website of SSC Headquarters i.e. ssc.nic.in. 

Mode of Selection: Minimum qualifying marks in Computer Based Examination, are as follows:
- UR: 30%
- OBC/EWS: 25%
- SC/ST: 20% 

SSC Stenographer Exam 2022 Notification

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'India is like our family, I want to..': Afghan girl appeals to PM Modi about unavailability of visa to study in India
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.