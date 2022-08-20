SSC Stenographer Exam 2022: Registration begins today for Stenographer C, D exam at ssc.nic.in, details here

File photo

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released notification for SSC Stenographer C & D Exam 2022 on August 20, 2022. The registration process for SSC Stenographer C & D Exam 2022 begins today August 20 and will end on September 5, 2022. Candidates can apply for Stenographer Grade C & D Examination, 2022 through the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

SSC Stenographer Exam 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have done Class 12 from a recognised Board or University. The age limit for candidates applying for Grade C should be between 18 to 30 years and Grade D should be between 18 to 27 years.

Opening date of application: August 20, 2022

Closing date of application: September 5, 2022

Last date for payment through Challan: September 6, 2022

Date of window for application form correction: September 7, 2022

How to apply: Applications are required to be submitted in online mode only at the official website of SSC Headquarters i.e. ssc.nic.in.

Mode of Selection: Minimum qualifying marks in Computer Based Examination, are as follows:

- UR: 30%

- OBC/EWS: 25%

- SC/ST: 20%

SSC Stenographer Exam 2022 Notification