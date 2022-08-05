SSC Recruitment 2022: Schedule for CHSL, MTS, Head constable exams released, details here

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Exams 2022 dates for Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL), Head Constable and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Candidates can check the exam dates through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
SSC Recruitment 2022: Exam dates
The notice further reads that the above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
