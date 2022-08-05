Search icon
SSC Recruitment 2022: Schedule for CHSL, MTS, Head constable exams released, details here

SSC has released the schedule for various exams including CHSL, MTS, and Head Constable.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 09:19 PM IST

SSC Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Exams 2022 dates for Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL), Head Constable and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Candidates can check the exam dates through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

SSC Recruitment 2022: Exam dates 

  • Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 Tier 2 will be conducted on September 18
  • Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 will be conducted from October 10 to October 20 
  • Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Examination, 2021 Paper 2 will be conducted on November 6.

The notice further reads that the above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

