SSC Selection Post Phase XI notification 2023 released at ssc.nic.in, know important dates and how to apply

Candidates can go through the SSC notification on the official website at ssc.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill 5369 vacancies in a different departments.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 07:14 AM IST

File photo

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) official notification of Phase XI Exam 2023/ Selection Posts has been released on March 6. Candidates can go through the SSC notification on the official website at ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for SSC Phase XI Exam 2023/ Selection Posts is March 27. The Computer-based examination will be held in June-July 2023. This recruitment drive will fill 5369 vacancies in a different departments.

Important dates:

  • Dates for submission of online applications: 06.03.2023 to 27.03.2023
  • Last date and time for receipt of online applications: 27.03.2023 (up to 23:00)
  • Last date and time for making online fee payment: 28.03.2023 (23:00)
  • Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 28.03.2023 (23:00)
  • Last date for payment through Challan: 29.03.2023
  • Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment: 03.04.2023 to 05.04.2023 (23:00)
  • Dates of Computer-Based Examination: June-July 2023 (tentatively) 

Selection Procedure: The selection is based on an Examination in Computer Based Mode consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions

SSC Phase 11 recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

  • Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
  • Register and proceed with the applictaion
  • Select the post, fill out the application form, and upload the required document
  • Pay the fee and submit the application
  • Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

SSC Notification

