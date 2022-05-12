SSC begins application process for Selection Post phase X/2022 at ssc.nic.in, know how to apply

File photo

The application process for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Selection Post phase X/2022 has begun today (May 12). The last date to apply is June 13. The deadline to submit fee online is June 15 and the last date to submit Challan June 16. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. This SSC recruitment drive will fill a total of 2065 vacancies in the commission.

Candidates will be able to make changes from June 20 to 24, 2022 to their application form, including making online payments. The computer-based test will take place in August 2022. (Tentatively).

SSC Selection Post phase X/2022: Important dates:

Dates for submission of online applications: May 12, 2022 to June 13, 2022

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: June 13, 2022 (up to 23.00 PM)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: June 15, 2022 (23.00 PM)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: June 16, 2022 (23.00 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): June 18, 2022

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment: June 20, 2022, to June 24, 2022 (23:00 PM)

Dates of Computer Based Examination: August 2022 (tentatively)

SSC Selection Post phase X/2022: Steps to apply

- Go to the official website ssc.nic.in

- Login to the portal

- Click on Phase X 2022 exam link

- Enter your required details, upload the required documents

- Pay the application fee

- Take a printout for future use.

Application Fee: Fee payable: Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred only). Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.