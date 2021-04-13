SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Result 2020 announced: Check direct link to download result here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday (April 13) declared the result of the SSC Selection Post Phase 8 exam. The candidates who appeared in the exams held in November-December, 2020 can check their result on the official website – ssc.nic.in.

A total of 19,589 candidates have been shortlisted in three categories – matriculation, intermediate, and graduation. According to SSC, the final answer key has been used in the evaluation process.

Selected candidates will have to submit copies of their documents, along with a hard copy of the application form by speed post latest by April 30.

SSC Result 2020: Documents for verification

- Educational qualification

- Experience

- Age proof



- Application form

SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Result 2020: How to check (DIRECT LINK)

- Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in

- Click on the link that reads ‘Latest News’

- Click on the required link for ‘Phase-VIII/2020 Selection Post Examination (Matriculation Level posts) or (Higher Secondary (10+2) Level posts) or (Graduation & above Level posts)’



- Check your name on the PDF file, download it- Take a print out.