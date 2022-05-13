SSC Selection Post Phase 10 2022: Apply for 2065 posts at ssc.nic.in, know eligibility, selection process, salary

SSC is inviting applications for Selection Post X (Phase-10) 2022 Exam (2065 Vacancy) for various Regions in Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The last date to apply is June 13, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in.
SSC Selection Post X 2022 Details
Post: Selection Post X (Phase 10) 2022 (Metric Level, 10+2 (Higher Secondary) level & Graduation & above level)
No. of Vacancy: 2065 (Tentative)
Pay Scale: Level 1 to 7
SSC Selection Post X 2022 Eligibility Criteria:
Matric: Candidate must have done class 10th (High School) Exam in Any Recognized Board in India.
Intermediate: Candidate must have done class 10+2 Intermediate Exam in Any Recognized Board in India.
Gradation: Candidate must have done a Bachelor’s Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University.
Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan
For Gen/ OBC: 100/-
For SC/ ST/Women/ESM: No Fee
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through SSC‘s website ssc.nic.in.
Important Dates for SSC Selection Posts X Recruitment 2022
Starting date for online application submission: May 12, 2022
Last date for online application submission: June 13, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee through Online: June 15, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee through Challan: June 18, 2022
Dates of Correction Online Application Form: June 20 to 24, 2022
Date of Computer Based Examination: August 2022 (tentatively)
SSC Selection Post X 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Test.
Notification: ssc.nic.in/SSC