SSC Selection Post Phase 10 2022: Apply for 2065 posts at ssc.nic.in, know eligibility, selection process, salary

SSC is inviting applications for Selection Post X (Phase-10) 2022 Exam (2065 Vacancy) for various Regions in Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The last date to apply is June 13, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC Selection Post X 2022 Details

Post: Selection Post X (Phase 10) 2022 (Metric Level, 10+2 (Higher Secondary) level & Graduation & above level)

No. of Vacancy: 2065 (Tentative)

Pay Scale: Level 1 to 7

SSC Selection Post X 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Matric: Candidate must have done class 10th (High School) Exam in Any Recognized Board in India.

Intermediate: Candidate must have done class 10+2 Intermediate Exam in Any Recognized Board in India.

Gradation: Candidate must have done a Bachelor’s Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University.

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan

For Gen/ OBC: 100/-

For SC/ ST/Women/ESM: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through SSC‘s website ssc.nic.in.

Important Dates for SSC Selection Posts X Recruitment 2022

Starting date for online application submission: May 12, 2022

Last date for online application submission: June 13, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee through Online: June 15, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee through Challan: June 18, 2022

Dates of Correction Online Application Form: June 20 to 24, 2022

Date of Computer Based Examination: August 2022 (tentatively)

SSC Selection Post X 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Test.

