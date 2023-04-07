SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 205 posts, know how to apply

File photo

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications for the Selection Post Ladakh recruitment 2023. Interested candidates can apply from the official website-- ssc.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is April 12.

Candidates will be selected for the SSC on the basis of Computer Based Examination which will be held in June- July 2022. This recruitment drive will fill 205 vacancies in the organisation.

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Register and process with the applictaion

Upload all the documents

Pay the fee and submit the application

Download the form and take a printout.

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2023: Application fees

Aspirants must note that an application fee of Rs 100 will have to be paid. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of a fee.