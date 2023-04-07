Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 205 posts, know how to apply

Candidates will be selected for the SSC on the basis of Computer Based Examination which will be held in June- July 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 07:06 AM IST

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 205 posts, know how to apply
File photo

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications for the Selection Post Ladakh recruitment 2023. Interested candidates can apply from the official website-- ssc.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is April 12.

Candidates will be selected for the SSC on the basis of Computer Based Examination which will be held in June- July 2022. This recruitment drive will fill 205 vacancies in the organisation.

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
  • Register and process with the applictaion
  • Upload all the documents
  • Pay the fee and submit the application
  • Download the form and take a printout.

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2023: Application fees

Aspirants must note that an application fee of Rs 100 will have to be paid. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of a fee.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
Mindy Kaling meets 'fabulous' Bollywood Wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Soni. See pics
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul channels Urfi Javed with sexy shoot in bizarre bikini made of party decor; see pics
Neal Mohan, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella: Who is the richest India-American CEO?
Inside pics of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing home with garden, modern bedroom
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 657 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.