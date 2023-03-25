SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2023: Apply for 205 vacancies, official website, application, and more

SSC Selection Post Ladakh recruitment 2023 | Photo: PTI

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is looking for people to hire for the Selection Post Ladakh recruitment 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from the official website-- ssc.nic.in. The application process for the SSC recruitment 2023 began on March 24 and April 12 is the last date to submit the application form.

Candidates will be selected for the SSC job through Computer Based Examination which is likely to be held in June- July 2022. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 205 vacancies in various departments.

SSC Selection Post Ladakh recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Register and process with the applictaion

Upload all the documents

Pay the fee and submit the application

Download the form and take a printout.

Read: SSC Constable GD Result 2022 to be released soon at ssc.nic.in, know how to check scores

SSC Selection Post Ladakh recruitment 2023: Application fees

Aspirants must note that an application fee of Rs 100 will have to be paid. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of a fee.