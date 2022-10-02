SSC Scientific Assistant Exam 2022: Registration begins at ssc.nic.in, know eligibility, selection process

File photo

The registration process for SSC Scientific Assistant Exam 2022 was started by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on September 30, 2022. Candidates can apply for Scientific Assistant in India Metrological Department Examination 2022 through the official website. The last date to apply is till October 18, 2022.

The last date for online fee payment is till October 20, 2022. The application form correction window will open on October 25, 2022 and the tentative schedule of the computer-based exam is December 2022. Through this SSC recruitment drive, 990 posts will be filled in the organisation.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Science (with Physics as one of the subject)/Computer Science/Information Technology/Computer Applications OR Diploma in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from a recognised Institution/University or equivalent.

Selection Process:

The selection process is based on a Computer Based Examination comprising 200 questions with 200 marks for two hours. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in the examination.

How to apply: Applications must be submitted only in online mode at the website of SSC Headquarters i.e. ssc.nic.in.