SSC result dates for GD Constable, MTS, CGL final and other at ssc.nic.in - Check full schedule here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result dates for SSC GD Constable Result 2021, SSC MTS Result 2021, SSC CGL Final Result 2019, SSC CHSL Skill Test 2019, SSC JE Paper 2 Result, SSC Steno Skill Test Result, and SSC CGL Tier Result.

SSC has released the Status report on tentative dates for declaring results on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Status Report of SSC Results:

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 (Final Result): February 15, 2022

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 (Skill Test): February 28, 2022

Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 (Paper-I): February 28, 2022

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination 2020 (Paper-II): February 28, 2022

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2019 (Skill Test): March 10, 2022

Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 (CBE): April 15, 2022

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-II): April 30, 2022

Steps to Check Status Report

1. Go to the official website SSC, ssc.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on ‘Status Report of Results as on February 04, 2022’ link

3. The Status Report will appear on the Screen

4. Download and take a printout for future reference