SSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Apply for MTS, Havaldar posts at ssc.nic.in, check important dates

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment Exam notification: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications for Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar in CBIC and CBN. Interested candidates can register at ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply is February 17.

This recruitment drive is being held for total of 12523 vacancies of which 11994 vacancies are for the post of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Examination 2023 and 529 vacancies for the post of Havaldar in CBIC. Candidates can go through the notification at ssc.nic.in.

How to apply: Applications must be submitted in online mode at the website of the Commission i.e. ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment 2022: Important dates

Dates for submission of online applications: 18-01-2023 to 17-02-2023

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: 17-02-2023 (23:00)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 19-02-2023 (23:00)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 19-02-2023 (23:00)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 20-02-2023

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges: 23-02-2023 to 24-02-2023 (23:00)

Schedule of Computer-Based Exam: April, 2023

Application Fee: Fee payable: Rs. 100.

Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD and ESM eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of

fee.

Scheme of Exam: The exam will consist of a Computer Based Examination, PET/ PST (only for

the post of Havaldar).

The Computer Based Examination will be conducted in Hindi, English and in 13 regional languages viz. Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu

SSC MTS, Havaldar 2022 Exam Notification