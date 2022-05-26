SSC Recruitment 2022 Ladakh Region: Apply for 797 posts at ssc.nic.in

File photo

SSC is inviting applications for Selection Post Ladakh 2022 Exam (797 Vacancies) for Ladakh Region in Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The last date to apply is June 13, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Selection Post Ladakh 2022 (Metric Level, 10+2 (Higher Secondary) level and Graduation and above level)

Region: North Western Region NWR

No. of Vacancy: 797

Pay Scale: Level 1 to 7

Category wise Details

UR: 385

SC: 355

ST: 05

EWS: 52

Total: 797

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Matric: The candidate must have done class 10th Class (High School) Exam on Any Recognized Board in India.

Intermediate: The candidate must have done a 10+2 Intermediate exam on any recognized board in India.

Gradation: The candidate must have a Bachelor's degree in any stream in any recognized university.

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan

For Gen/ OBC: 100/-

For SC/ ST/Women/ESM: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through SSC‘s website ssc.nic.in.

Starting date for online application submission: May 23, 2022

Last date for online application submission: June 13, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee through Online: June 15, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee through Challan: June 18, 2022

Dates of Correction Online Application Form: June 27 to 29, 2022

Date of Computer Based Examination: August 2022 (tentatively)

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Test.

Notification: ssc.nic.in/SSC