SSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 3603 Havaldar posts at ssc.nic.in – Check eligibility, selection process

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications for 3603 Havaldar posts in the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance. The last date to apply is April 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC Havaldar Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Havaldar in CBIC and CBN

No. Of Vacancy: 3603

Pay Scale: Pay Matrix – Level-1

SSC Havaldar Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have Passed the 10th (High School) Class Exam from Recognized Board in India.

Age Limit: 18 to 27 years for CBIC & CBN

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through net-banking/credit cards or debit cards or cash through SBI bank challan

For General/OBC/EWS: 100/-

For SC/ST/Female/Ex-Servicemen: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the SSC Official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC Notification 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: March 22, 2022

Last date for online application submission: April 30, 2022, at 11.00 PM

Last Date for Payment of Fee through Online: May 02, 2022, at 11.00 PM

Last Date for Generation of Offline Challan: May 03, 2022, at 11.00 PM

Last Date of Payment of Fee through Challan at Bank: May 04, 2022

Date of Computer Based Written Examination (Tier-I): June 2022

Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper): Notified Soon

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Paper-I (Computer Based Examination), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) and Descriptive Paper Paper-II.

Notification: ssc.nic.in