SSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for JHT, JT, and SHT posts at ssc.nic.in, know eligibility, last date

File photo

SSC is inviting application for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator posts for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The last date to apply till August 04, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC JHT Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS)

No. of Vacancy: Not Specified

Pay Scale: 35400 –112400/- Level-6

Post: Junior Translator in M/o Railways (Railway Board)

Post: Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ)

Post: Junior Translator/Junior Hindi Translator in subordinate offices who have adopted/not yet adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/JHT

Post: Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries/ Departments/Offices

Pay Scale: 44900-142400/- Level-7

Eligibility Criteria:

Junior Translator/Senior Hindi Translator: Candidate must have a Master’s degree of a recognised University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the degree level and Recognised Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English and vice versa or two years’ experience of translation work.

Senior Hindi Translator: Master's degree in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level or Master's degree in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level or Master's degree in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the degree level or Master's degree in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level or Master's Degree in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level and Recognised Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English and vice versa or three years' experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa.

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking.

For Gen/ OBC Candidates: Rs. 100/-

For SC/ ST/Women/PwD/ESM Candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through SSC‘s website ssc.nic.in.

Important Dates for JHT SSC Exam 2022

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: July 20, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: August 04, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: August 05, 2022

Date of Computer Based Examination: October 2022

Selection Process : Selection will be based on Paper-I (Computer Based Examination) and Paper-II (Descriptive).