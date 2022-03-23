SSC Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for over 3,500 posts - Check notification for MTS, Havaldar

On Tuesday, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the schedule for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2021.

The complete notice is issued on SSC's official website - ssc.nic.in and the last date to apply is set at April 30, 2022.

SSC Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy (tentative)

MTS: Will be informed later

Havaldar in CBIC and CBN: 3,603

SSC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Age limit for MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue) - 18-25 years as of 01-01-2022

Age limit for Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and few posts of MTS - 18-27 years as of 01-01-2022

SSC MTS and Havaldar Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Applications are to be submitted only in ONLINE mode at - https://ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS and Havaldar Recruitment 2022: Application fees

The fee is set at Rs 100

Exemption from payment of fees is provided for women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation.

SSC MTS and Havaldar Recruitment 2022: Important note for candidates

SSC has advised the candidates to submit their online applications before the due date in April so that there is no possibility of error. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to adhere to guidelines to avoid the chances of disconnection/failure to login to the SSC website - given high traffic or heavy load closer to closing days.