SSC Phase X/2022 CBT result DECLARED at ssc.nic.in for Graduation level, 11828 candidates shortlisted

SSC Selection Post Phase X/2022 Result: The result of Phase-X/2022 Selection Posts Examination (Graduation & above Level posts) has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates who appeared for the computer-based test can visit the official website, ssc.nic.in and check their results. Result has been declared in a PDF file containing names of successful candidates.

A total of 2,86,104 applicants applied for the exam out of which 11,828 applicants have been selected for the next stage.

The unreserved category's cutoff percentage was 35% (70 marks). For OBC and EWS, it is 30% (60 marks) and for other reserved categories, the cut-off marks is 25% (50 marks).

“Marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per provisions mentioned under Para 14.3 of the Notice of the examination. Such normalized marks have been used for fixing cut-off marks to qualify candidates for the next stage of Scrutiny. Representations received from candidates regarding tentative Answer Keys were carefully examined and answer keys were suitably modified wherever required and finalized thereafter. The final answer keys have been used for evaluation of performance of candidates in the Examination,” SSC said in the result notification.

SSC Phase X/2022 result for Graduation: Direct link