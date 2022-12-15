SSC Phase VIII selection post CBT additional result for vacant seats released at ssc.nic.in, get direct link here

File photo

SSC Phase VIII/2020 Selection Post Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the revised result for the Phase VIII/2020 selection post-Computer Based Test. Candidates can check the result on the official website, ssc.nic.in. For the next stage of the exam, an additional 40 candidates have been shortlisted, as seats remained vacant.

"In case, during the stage of Scrutiny of documents/final Document Verification, the commission observes that the vacancies for a particular category of post(s) is/are not getting filled up completely, an additional number of candidates who have qualified in the Computer Based Examination, in the order of merit, shall be called only for one more time, at the discretion of the commission for filling up the number of vacancies not getting filled up, in the ratio of 1:20 for vacancies upto 5 and 1:10 for vacancies more than 5," as per rules of the commission.

Candidates who were earlier declared "Not Qualified" as per the result dated t2.04.202L, are considered for qualifying in the Additional Result against the reported post-categories in the ratio of 1:20 or 1:10 (vacancy: candidates), wherever applicable, in the Computer-Based Examination subject to the merit and availability/suitability of candidates.

Also Read: IOCL Recruitment 2022 Bumper vacancies: Apply for 1760 posts at iocl.com, know selection process, how to apply

The additional candidates who are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of all the supporting documents (Self Attested) in respect of Educational Qualification, Experience, Category, Age, Age-relaxation, etc. in hard copy along with the printout of their online application form to the respective Regional Office(s) to which the Post-Category belongs, within 3 (three) weeks i.e. up to 05.01.2023 by SPEED POST ONLY. The candidates should clearly mention the "Graduate & above Level'and "Post-Category No." on the TOP of the Envelope while sending the documents to the respective Regional Office(s) by Speed Post.

Direct link: results.

Selected candidates: Check here