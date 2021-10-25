SSC Phase 9 Selection Post 2021: Registration ends today at ssc-nic-in - Know how to apply

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to conclude the registration process for the phase 9 selection post recruitment today (October 25). Candidates can apply for the selection posts at ssc.nic.in.

“Crucial date for a claim of SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD/ESM status, fee concession and reservation, where not specified otherwise, will be the closing date for receipt of online applications i.e. 25- 10-2021,” the SSC has said.

Candidates can deposit the exam fee till October 28, 11.30 pm. “However, candidates who wish to make the cash payment through challan of SBI may make the payment in cash at the Branches of SBI within the working hours of bank up to 01-11- 2021 provided the challan has been generated by them before 28-10-2021 (upto 23.30 PM),” SSC has instructed candidates.

The exam is to be held in objective type multiple-choice questions. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

SSC Selection Phase-9 2021 Exam Important Dates:

Dates for submission of online applications: 24th Sep to 25th Oct 2021

Last date for receipt of application: 25th October 2021 (up to 11.30 P.M.)

Last date for making online fee payment: 28th October 2021 (11.30 P.M.)

Last date for generation of offline Challan: 28th October 2021 (11.30 P.M.)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 1st November 2021

Date of Computer Based Examination: 2nd to 10th February 2022

SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 2021: Steps to apply online?

- Visit the SSC official website — ssc.nic.in

- Click on the link ‘Others’, click on the link ‘Apply’

- Login as a new user with the required details

- Fill in the basic details

- Fill in the additional details

- Click on the ‘I Agree’ box and submit.