SSC JE recruitment exam 2022 provisional answer key out at ssc.nic.in: See how to download here

SSC JE recruitment exam 2022 provisional answer key has been released at ssc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 04:47 PM IST

SSC JE Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contract) Examination (Paper-I) 2022 provisional answer key has been released at the official website-- ssc.nic.in. Candidates will need to enter their examination roll number and password to download the SSC JE Answer Key 2022. 

An official notification Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key till November 26 up to 6 PM. “Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 22.11.2022 (06:00 PM) to 26.11.2022 (06:00 PM) on payment of INR 100 Per Question/Answer challenged. Representations received after 06.00 PM on 26.11.2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the official notification.

SSC JE Answer Key 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official website--ssc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on, "Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys of Junior Engineer Civil Mechanical Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts Examination 2022 (Paper-I)”
  • A new PDF document will open on the screen
  • Click on the link given in the PDF document
  • Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option
  • Your SSC JE Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Computer-Based Examination for recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination, 2022 was held on November 15 at different centres all over the country. 

