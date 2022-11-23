SSC JE recruitment exam 2022 provisional answer key out at ssc.nic.in: See how to download here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contract) Examination (Paper-I) 2022 provisional answer key has been released at the official website-- ssc.nic.in. Candidates will need to enter their examination roll number and password to download the SSC JE Answer Key 2022.
An official notification Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key till November 26 up to 6 PM. “Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 22.11.2022 (06:00 PM) to 26.11.2022 (06:00 PM) on payment of INR 100 Per Question/Answer challenged. Representations received after 06.00 PM on 26.11.2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the official notification.
SSC JE Answer Key 2022: How to download
The Computer-Based Examination for recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination, 2022 was held on November 15 at different centres all over the country.