SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Commission may release notification before THIS date, check details here

SSC GD Constable Recruitment Notification 2021: The application process for the recruitment of SSC Constable General Duty (GD) posts expected to begin soon. Due to the COVID-19 situation, the notification of the GD Constable Exam has been postponed several times by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

However, now the cases of COVID-19 in India have started decreasing. In such a situation, it is expected that SSC may release the notification for the vacancy of GD constable in June. Once the notification is released, candidates can check it on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

To fill the GD Posts in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles, SSC is likely to release the notification by June 15. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of the SSC Constable Notification yet.

The exam notification will be announced by the Commission in due course after assessing the situation.

To apply for the posts, candidates should have completed class 10 from a recognized board. Also, the candidate should have 50 per cent marks in class 10. Candidates can get detailed information on the official website of the commission once the notification gets released.

The selection of the candidates on these posts will be done by the Staff Selection Commission after written examination, physical test and documents verification. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply by visiting ssc.nic.in.