SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Commission may release notification before THIS date, check details here

Headlines

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War to clash with Prabhas’ Salaar? Here’s what filmmaker said

'People who say such things...': Irked Rohit Sharma responds to question on Virat Kohli's form

Big blow for India as star pacer ruled out of West Indies ODIs after injury scare

From supporting roles to leading star: Aditya Roy Kapur opens up on nepotism and making his mark in Bollywood

Apple iPhone 14 saves tourists lost in mountains, rescued by emergency team

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War to clash with Prabhas’ Salaar? Here’s what filmmaker said

'People who say such things...': Irked Rohit Sharma responds to question on Virat Kohli's form

Big blow for India as star pacer ruled out of West Indies ODIs after injury scare

Highest-grossing Hollywood films in India

7 spices that control cholesterol

Heart health: 8 benefits of chia seeds

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War to clash with Prabhas’ Salaar? Here’s what filmmaker said

Once called Bollywood's most beautiful actress; this star battled domestic abuse, exploitation; died in poverty

Jewish group slams 'shameless' Bawaal makers for Holocaust scenes, demands Amazon delete 'disgraceful' Varun-Janhvi film

HomeEducation

Education

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Commission may release notification before THIS date, check details here

SSC Notification 2021: The application process for the recruitment of SSC Constable General Duty (GD) posts expected to begin soon.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 11, 2021, 05:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

SSC GD Constable Recruitment Notification 2021: The application process for the recruitment of SSC Constable General Duty (GD) posts expected to begin soon. Due to the COVID-19 situation, the notification of the GD Constable Exam has been postponed several times by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). 

 

However, now the cases of COVID-19 in India have started decreasing. In such a situation, it is expected that SSC may release the notification for the vacancy of GD constable in June. Once the notification is released, candidates can check it on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

 

To fill the GD Posts in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles, SSC is likely to release the notification by June 15. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of the SSC Constable Notification yet. 

 

The exam notification will be announced by the Commission in due course after assessing the situation. 

 

To apply for the posts, candidates should have completed class 10 from a recognized board. Also, the candidate should have 50 per cent marks in class 10. Candidates can get detailed information on the official website of the commission once the notification gets released.

 

The selection of the candidates on these posts will be done by the Staff Selection Commission after written examination, physical test and documents verification. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply by visiting ssc.nic.in.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Manipur violence: Over 700 Myanmar nationals enter state ‘illegally’ in 2 days; fear of clashes intensifies

PM Kisan 14th installment: PM Modi to release Rs 17,000 crore to 8.5 crore beneficiaries today

Flood alert in Noida, Ghaziabad: Hindon River water level rises, hundreds of vehicles submerged; video surfaces

Byju’s CEO Raveendran breaks down into tears after ED raids office over FEMA violation row

Vicky Kaushal reveals how he reacts to Katrina Kaif's advice: 'When she has an opinion, I know I have to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE