SSC MTS Recruitment Notification 2022 – Know eligibility, how to apply, selection process

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2021 for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The last date to apply is April 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination (MTS)

No. of Vacancy: Not Specified

Pay Scale: Pay Matrix – Level-1

SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have passed class 10th (High School) Class Exam from a recognised Board in India.

Age Limit: 18 to 25 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through net-banking/credit cards or debit cards or cash through SBI bank challan

For General/OBC: 100/-

For SC/ST/Female/Ex-Servicemen: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the SSC Official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS Recruitment Notification 2022 Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Application Submission: March 22, 2022

Last Date for Online Application Submission: April 30, 2022 at 11.00 PM

Last Date for Payment of Fee through Online: May 02, 2022 at 11.00 PM

Last Date for Generation of Offline Challan: May 03, 2022 at 11.00 PM

Last Date of Payment of Fee through Challan at Bank: May 04, 2022

Date of Computer Based Written Examination (Tier-I): June 2022

Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper): Notified Soon

SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Paper-I (Computer Based Examination) and Descriptive Paper Paper-II.