Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2021 DECLARED: See all improtant details here

SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment exam 2021 result has been declared.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 05:06 PM IST

SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2021 DECLARED: See all improtant details here
SSC MTS, Havaldar 2021 | Photo: PTI

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) recruitment examination, 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check the category-wise cut-off on the official website at www.ssc.nic.in.

As many as 69,160 candidates appeared for the SSC MTS, Havaldar exam 2021. Out of which 44,590 are MTS aspirants and 24,570 are Havaldar aspirants qualified for PET/PST and tier 2. SSC conducted the MST (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 from July 5 to July 26.

“Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission on 17.10.2022. This facility will be available from 17.10.2022 to 06.11.2022. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard” reads the official notification.

The final answer key for the MST (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 will be uploaded on the commissions website on October 17.

Read: Goa Board SSC, HSC Exam 2023 date sheet released: Here's how to check Goa class 10, 12 board dates

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
RRR, War, Ram Lakhan, Sholay: Ahead of Vikram Vedha's release, here are popular two-hero films
The Crown, The Unlikely Queen, A Royal Night Out: Movies, series on the life of late Queen Elizabeth II
Streaming This Week: Laal Singh Chaddha, Maja Ma, Raksha Bandhan, OTT releases to binge-watch
Aisha Sharma burns the internet in blue monokini, sizzling photos go viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2021 DECLARED: See all improtant details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.