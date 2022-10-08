SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2021 DECLARED: See all improtant details here

SSC MTS, Havaldar 2021 | Photo: PTI

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) recruitment examination, 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check the category-wise cut-off on the official website at www.ssc.nic.in.

As many as 69,160 candidates appeared for the SSC MTS, Havaldar exam 2021. Out of which 44,590 are MTS aspirants and 24,570 are Havaldar aspirants qualified for PET/PST and tier 2. SSC conducted the MST (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 from July 5 to July 26.

“Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission on 17.10.2022. This facility will be available from 17.10.2022 to 06.11.2022. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard” reads the official notification.

The final answer key for the MST (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 will be uploaded on the commissions website on October 17.

