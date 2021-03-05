Government jobs alert: 10th pass candidates can apply for these vacancies in ministries, know last date to apply

SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited online applications for multi-tasking (non-technical) staff recruitment (SSC MTS Recruitment 2021) on its official website on Friday. This is a wonderful opportunity for the youths looking for a job in the various ministries of the Indian government. The last date to apply for the posts is on March 21, 2021 and the last date for paying the registration fee is March 23, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website ssc.nic.in. Apart from this, candidates can directly apply for these posts (SSC MTS Recruitment 2021) by clicking here. The official notification is available here.

The commission will conduct SSC MTS Tier-1 examination from July 1 to 20, 2021 while Tier-2 examination is scheduled to be held on November 21, 2021. According to the official notification, “Details about the vacancies will be made available in due time. Any update related to it will be made available on the website of the Commission.”

Important dates for SSC MTS Recruitment 2021:

Starting date for application: February 5, 2021

Last date for application: March 21, 2021

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidate should have passed the matriculation examination or its equivalent from any recognised board.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100, while women candidates and candidates eligible for reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) have been exempted from the fee payment.